/Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday reunite for second time, makers release new poster

Fans gear up as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set together once again romantic drama titled Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri. The makers even shared an interesting poster featuring the duo, building anticipation among fans who were eager to see the pair's chemistry once again.

Makers unveil the new poster of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, fans react

The poster of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya are being introduced as Ray and Rumi. In the picture, they are seen holding an Indian passport between them, which is partly concealing their faces, highlighting romance and warmth.

Soon, fans flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "Blockbuster incoming". Another user wrote, "Another OG Box office megastar". "Wow, finally the female lead has been revealed, excited", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Kartik and Ananya last worked together in the 2019 comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Aparshakti Khurana among others. The film became a commercial success and was well received by critics and audience.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri

Tu Meri Main Tera Tu Meri is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on the occasion of Valentine's Day, ie, February 13, 2026.

For the unversed, director Sameer Vidwans had previously worked with Kartik Aaryan in the 2023 romantic comedy Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik had shared screen space with Kiara Advani in the movie.

