/Surveen Chawla details disturbing casting couch incident with director who crossed the line

During the promotions for the fourth season of the JioHotstar series Criminal Justice, actress Surveen Chawla shared disturbing details of a casting couch incident with a director who crossed the line. Surveen spoke about facing such incidents several times throughout her career.

Surveen Chawla started her acting career with the TV series Kahin To Hoga and made her film debut in the 2008 Kannada film Paramesha Panwala and would go on to act in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, and Hindi cinema.

Surveen Chawla reveals disturbing details

Speaking on The Male Feminist podcast, the actress revealed that she has faced the casting couch in both Bollywood and the South. She shared an incident that took place in Mumbai with a director.

"After the meeting at his office cabin, he came to see me off at the gate, and this is after I got married. And we spoke about that in the meeting. He asked me how it was going and what my husband did, and it was just us speaking inside his cabin because he had a big office."

"So, when I opened the door and he leaned towards me trying to kiss, and I literally had to push him back and said, ‘What are you trying to do here?’ Walk off dude. My instant response was, ‘What are you doing’. I just walked off.”

Incident involving National Award-winning director

She also shared an incident that took place with a National Award-winning director from the South who did not know how to speak Hindi and used an intermediary to tell her that he wanted to spend time with her.

“This was the code language, and I gave them the time to really say what I thought he was saying, but finally I asked him whether he was really asking that the director wants to sleep with me? ‘Sir, I am sorry you are knocking on the wrong door. I am not in for bartering myself in exchange for work’. I will never forget these lines."