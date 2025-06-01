Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti rocks her Met Gala hat and gloves in cute throwback| Watch

Priyanka Chopra gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her 2025 Met Gala prep with a cute video featuring her and Nick Jonas’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The toddler was seen adorably trying on Priyanka’s wide-brimmed black hat and shoes from the event.

A closer look at Priyanka’s outfit

Priyanka also posted several photos of herself in her stylish Met Gala outfit, a sharply tailored polka dot suit dress, oversized hat, matching gloves, and a shimmering golden ensemble. Among the pictures, she and Nick were seen striking a few poses together.

Behind the scenes with the Jonas family

In the photo, Malti is wearing her mother’s hat and gloves while dressed in a red outfit and beige shoes, her back to the camera. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Still thinking about this date night… #MET25,” tagging The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, as the location.

She also shared behind-the-scenes footage of her getting ready for the Met Gala. In the clip, Malti gave her a warm hug and twirled around in excitement. The video also showed Nick sweetly holding an umbrella and helping with Priyanka’s dress as they headed out into the rain. Priyanka simply captioned it, “BTS.” For the evening, Nick looked sharp in a classic white suit.

A busy year ahead for Priyanka

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a lot of Hollywood and Indian movies in her lineup. She will be starring alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in the action comedy Head of State and the action drama The Bluff, a period film in which she will be joined by Karl Urban.

The actress will be making her big comeback to Indian cinema soon. She will be reprising her role in Krrish 4, the next instalment in the Bollywood superhero franchise, where she will be joined by Hrithik Roshan.

She will also be playing the lead in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli's new project with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie has a reported budget of 1000 crores ($110 million), making it the most expensive Indian movie ever made.