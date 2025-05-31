/Doctor Odyssey Controversy: Ex-crew members of show file lawsuit against Disney and 20th Century

Fans of the American drama Doctor Odyssey might not be getting a second season soon as the makers have been sued by the former crew members. The show which aired on ABC, their parent company Disney, and 20th Television are now facing a lawsuit.

Why did the ex-crew members file a lawsuit against Disney and 20th Television?

As per reports, Disney and producer 20th Television have alleged that they were subjected to sexual harassment on the set during the show. However, they eventually retaliated against and terminated when they complained about it.

Reportedly, the suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court plaintiffs Caroline Mack, Alicia Haverland, and Ava Steinbrenner claimed that Tyler Patton, the assistant pop master on Doctor Odyssey would subject the three to sexual jokes, innuendos, comments, sexual gestures, and images as well as unwanted touching such as openly grabbing a visiting employee's buttocks.

Other comments allegedly made by Patton include calling one of the plaintiffs a chick and saying come over here and open your mouth, here's the worm. The suit also claimed that Patton's harassment would occur daily and frequently in the presence of management.

The lawsuit further says, Tyler Patton was terminated shortly after the complaint was issued, which notes that Tammie Patton started to retaliate against the plaintiffs by assigning them demeaning tasks and threatening their employment. 20th then almost immediately hired a whole new set of employees to replace plaintiffs and other props department employees for the project. No layoff had occurred.

The lawsuit has been filed in which it has been claimed for sexual harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and negligent hiring. 20th and Disney are yet to respond to the lawsuit and allegations.

All about Doctor Odyssey

Doctor Odyssey is a medical drama created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Bake. It tells the story of Max, a doctor on board a luxury ship, and how his team handles various medical cases despite facing challenges forms the main crux of the story.

The show stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson, and Sean Teale among others. It premiered in September 2024 and was well-received by viewers.