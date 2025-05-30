/Dept Q: Netflix's show disappears from streaming platform just a day after its release

Netflix's original show Dept Q is creating quite a buzz after the web series mysteriously disappeared from the streaming platform just a week after its release. This unforeseen situation has left viewers fuming with anger and asking the platform why has it been removed.

Removal of Dept Q creates confusion and disappointment among Netflix viewers

Just a day after the show was mysteriously removed from the streaming giant, social media platform was flooded with posts saying that the Matthew Goode-led series had vanished, mid-binge.

One user wrote, "Seems like there is some sort of problem @NetflixUK @netflix. Had an email reminder about DeptQ starting today. Just finished episode 2 & the whole thing has disappeared. U can't even search for it. I was rather enjoying it. Be nice if #Netflix told us what's happened".

Another user wrote, "Glad it's just not me. Was so looking to this and totally enjoying the series, got to ep 4 and it's gone...so disappointed. Come on @NetflixUK get it sorted and back on our screens". "Not just in the UK, it's all over the world. There's a Reddit thread that started 50 minutes ago and has hundreds of people talking about this huge issue. It disappeared to everyone. I was in the middle of episode 4 and poof, gone", wrote the third user.

The makers and the streaming giant are yet to respond to the major issue.

All about Dept Q

Dept Q is all about Carl, a former top-rated detective who is filled with guilt after an attack that left his partner paralyzed and another policeman dead.

Created by Scott Frank and Chandini Lakhani, it is based on the book series by Jussi Adler-Olsen.

The crime-thriller series stars Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Alexej Manvelov, Kelly Macdonald, Shirley Henderson, and Jamie Sives among others. The show consisted of nine episodes and it premiered on May 29.

