Sydney Sweeney's new bathwater soap has the internet divided

Sydney Sweeney's recent announcement that she will be releasing limited edition soaps made from her bathwater has left the internet divided. The actress, who is a brand ambassador for the soap brand Dr. Squatch, shared the news via X.

Called Sydney's Bathwater Bliss, it is a medium-grit exfoliating soap that includes sand, pine bark extract, and a hint of Sweeney's bathwater. The limited edition product has gone viral. The announcement comes as a tongue-in-cheek response to requests made by some fans when the actress appeared in a Dr. Squatch ad sitting in a bathtub last year.

"You kept asking about Sydney Sweeney's bathwater after we released our commercial… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, limited-edition soap made with Sydney's actual bathwater," read the post.

Sweeney speaks out on the unusual launch

Speaking to GQ, Sydney Sweeney said, "I honestly think it's a really fun, full-circle moment because fans always joke about wanting my bath water… I was like, this is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way."

Suffice it to say, the internet had a field day reacting to the news, with some responding with humour, some with disgust, and others with, let’s just call it, enthusiasm.

Where to buy Sydney's bathwater soap

The product, which will be sold via the official website of the company starting on June 6, costs eight dollars a piece. Since it is a limited edition product, only 5,000 units have been made, but the company did say that 100 units will be given away in a lucky draw.

The official product description reads "A perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub. Experience the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity with refreshing notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and a touch of Sydney's very own bathwater."