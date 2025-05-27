Tom Cruise has plans for a Tropic Thunder spinoff, reveals Mission Impossible director

Rarely does a cameo in a movie end up stealing the whole show, but that is what happened in 2008 when Tom Cruise did an extended cameo in the comedy Tropic Thunder. According to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise has plans for a spinoff.

Tom Cruise played the role of no-nonsense studio executive Les Grossman and earned universal praise and appreciation for his comic timing. In a recent interview, Christopher McQuarrie shared that he and Cruise have had multiple discussions on a Tropic Thunder spinoff focusing on Les Grossman.

McQuarrie shares plans for a spinoff

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, McQuarrie said, “The conversations we’ve had about Les Grossman are so f---ing funny. Cruise and I are talking about it. We’re having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it.”

He went on to say how Tom Cruise’s Les Grossman impression helped them both destress while they were filming Final Reckoning: “Just to be sitting at a breakfast table not talking about the movie we’re making for a minute is such decompression. And just riffing with Tom playing Les Grossman at the table, it was one of the real joys of making this movie. It was all the stuff we were doing, planning the future while slugging out the present.”

What is Tropic Thunder about?

Tropic Thunder was directed by Ben Stiller and followed a group of stuck-up actors trying to film a war movie in a tropical jungle. However, the actors’ ego clashes and the director’s inexperience soon derail the project. The movie was a critical and commercial hit, earning praise for its satire of Hollywood studio culture.

For now, fans of Tropic Thunder will have to wait and see if the spinoff materialises. In the meantime, we can catch Tom Cruise in action in his final outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in theatres.

