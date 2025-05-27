Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga accuses Deepika Padukone of exposing script details

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has sparked controversy again, this time by seemingly criticising actress Deepika Padukone for allegedly leaking plot details of his upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas. While he did not mention her by name, his post on X appeared to target Deepika and accused her of using PR tactics to undermine actress Triptii Dimri, who recently replaced her in the film.

What caused the issue?

The controversy erupted after a Pinkvilla article revealed new plot details about Spirit, sourced from an insider shortly after Triptii's casting was confirmed. According to the report, "While the storytelling of Spirit is that of a quintessential Telugu entertainer that has all the hero moments, the filmmaker is bringing a twist to the genre by spinning in an ‘A-Rated Action’ twist. Apart from the big-scale violent action scenes, Spirit will have some bold sequences too."

“Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to cast an actress, who would be comfortable with the sequences written on paper. He has promised a comfortable and professional atmosphere on the sets amidst the shoot to Tripti.”

Vanga’s strong response

Vanga responded with a fiery post on X, writing: “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

He continued, “As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it.”

So far Prabhas Triptii Dimri are the only confrimed cast. Spirit is being co-produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to release in 2027.

