It wasn’t a pleasant surprise for most fans of Justin Bieber as the “Peaches” singer took to the stage with SZA during one of the performances for her Grand National Tour which was co-headlined with Kendrick Lamar.

This was Justin Bieber’s first major live performance since his guest spot at Coachella 2024. He performed the Essence remix alongside Tems and Wizkid. He was there for SZA’s Snooze performance.

Justin Bieber dressed casually in an all-black ensemble featuring a Balenciaga jacket. He performed the acoustic version of “Snooze”, a track he previously collaborated on with SZA. The two singers looked good together as they sang and danced while Justin kissed SZA’s hand multiple times.

Fans think Justin Bieber didn't look like himself

However, it was worrisome for some fans as Justin appeared distant on the set. Justin appeared weak and closed most of the set with his eyes closed. He was barely moving throughout the set.

One user commented on some videos that surfaced on the internet” “It looks like she had her hand under his chin to see if he was okay because he was just standing there singing with eyes closed as if he was somewhere else.”

Another wrote, “Justin really does not need to be on stage. He looks very unwell,”

Another wrote, “This is very uncomfortable to watch.”

Others criticised his performance entirely, claiming it was lip-synced. “Lip syncing at its best,” one person said. Another added, “Made no noise.”

About the Grand National Tour

The Grand National Tour is co-headlined by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. They have been performing across North America and Europe.