

Earth's mightiest heroes need more time to prep as Marvel Studios has officially postponed the release of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The movie will be the fifth Avengers movie and the first time MCU fans will get to see the heroes team up after Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: End Game.

Marvel has pushed the release of Doomsday to December 18, 2026, from the original May 1st release and Avengers: Secret Wars from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027. While this is disappointing news, it is not necessarily bad news as it gives the studio more time on the project, especially to work on the VFX, which has been a mixed bag since Phase Five began.

Spider-Man swings in earlier than expected

This means that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the second movie in Phase Six, and will lead up to the events of Doomsday instead of being set after them. This also increases the chances of seeing a more grounded Spider-Man story.

Something fans have been asking for a long time. Factor in recent reports claiming that Peter Parker will be facing off against Scorpion, Boomerang and Tombstone in Brand New Day, the movie might end up being a classic Spider-Man story with a few multiverse elements rather than the other way around.

The Fantastic Four will launch Phase Six

Phase Six of the MCU will kick off this July with the release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The movie will introduce Marvel's first family to the MCU. Set in an alternative timeline, where the Fantastic Four is a group of beloved superheroes who must protect their homeworld from the cosmic entity known as Galactus.

The Fantastic Four will play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, where they will team up with The Avengers and the X-Men to stop Robert Downey's Doctor Doom. The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will be released worldwide on July 25, 2025.