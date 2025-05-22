Actor Tom Cruise had announced that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning would be his last outing as Ethan Hunt. Since then, there have been multiple reports that the actor will be working on a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick and rebooting another one of his blockbusters, Days of Thunder.

Alejandro Iñárritu teases chaotic comedy

But before these two projects, the actor will be making a film called Judy with five-time Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu. Iñárritu has directed some of the most critically acclaimed movies of the last decade, including The Revenant, Birdman, and Babel.

Speaking at Cannes, the director shared a few details about the project: “All I can say is it is a brutal, wild comedy of catastrophic proportions. It’s insane," he said. "It’s scary and funny and beautiful. I know comedy is not what people expect from me, or Tom, and making this film was terrifying for me, but I don’t like to repeat myself, and every film should scare you a little," he added.

Cruise returns to dramatic roots

The news has fans hyped. It has been a while since Tom Cruise has done a film that did not include some death-defying stunts, so it will be a treat for his long-time fans to see him show off his acting chops. After all, Cruise has received four Oscar nominations throughout his illustrious career for his work in movies like Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire.

Judy boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Sophie Wilde, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy, Michael Stuhlbarg, and John Goodman. The movie is expected to release on October 2, 2026.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will be hitting the big screen on May 23rd and is a direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and follows IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team in a race against time to stop Gabriel and the rogue AI called Entity from wreaking havoc on the world.