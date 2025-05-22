Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch will be clashing at the US box office this Memorial Day weekend. Both movies have a lot of hype surrounding them and have received positive reviews from early screenings, but early predictions favour Disney.

Final Reckoning is the direct sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and one of the most expensive Hollywood movies ever made. Lilo & Stitch is Disney's live-action remake of the beloved 2002 animated hit.

Lilo & Stitch expected to lead

It seems like the final instalment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise may end up losing to Lilo & Stitch at the box office during their opening weekend. According to a report by Variety, Lilo & Stitch is expected to make somewhere between $150 million - $160 million and Final Reckoning is predicted to take in $75 million - $85 million during the Memorial Day Weekend from the US markets.

Cruise faces a big box office challenge

From the international markets, the Disney movie is expected to gross around $125 million. The Tom Cruise starrer will take in over $200 million. While this is a strong opening, because of the movie's $400 million budget, it would need to outgross Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which grossed over $791 million to earn a profit.

This might be a tall order considering that the last entry in the franchise, Dead Reckoning, grossed only $571.1 million against a budget of $291 million. Falling box office numbers could be the major factor why Cruise is stepping away from the franchise.

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team are in a race against time to stop Gabriel and the rogue AI called Entity from wreaking havoc on the world. The supporting cast of the movie includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

Disney has high hopes for Lilo & Stitch

According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney has complete faith in Lilo & Stitch and has plans for a sequel. The movie follows Lilo, an orphaned six-year-old girl whose life takes an unexpected and fun turn after she encounters Stitch, an alien. Both movies will be hitting the big screen on May 23, 2025.