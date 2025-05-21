Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has been receiving rave reviews since it hit the big screen. The Tom Cruise starrer is expected to bring in somewhere between $80–110 million from the US markets alone in its opening weekend.

But fans of the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise will have to accept that the movie is Tom Cruise's last outing as the MIF agent Ethan Hunt. While the cast and crew have said that Tom Cruise will be stepping away from the franchise, many had assumed that this was just an attempt at hyping up Final Reckoning’s release, but it seems that it's not the case.

Cruise confirms exit on the red carpet

While walking the red carpet during the movie's premiere, the actor was asked if the movie would indeed be his last one to which he coolly replied, "They don't call it final for nothing," and went on to add, "For me, it's never goodbye. It's like, 'We'll see you again.' Do you know what I mean? It's like we're there, and I just have a lot of joy in making the movie."

This does add weight to recent rumours that Tom Cruise will pass on the mantle of the series to a new actor, similar to James Bond. Currently, it is reported that Cruise would like his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell to take over. We will have to see what the future holds for the franchise.

What's next for Cruise?

Cruise's statement also makes it clear he won't be completely leaving the franchise aside, but most likely will continue serving as executive producer and hopefully a few cameos. The actor will now be working on two sequels. The first is forTop Gun: Maverick, and the second is a sequel to his 1990 blockbuster, Days of Thunder.

