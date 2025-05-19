Good news for Tom Cruise fans as the actor plans to not leave action movies anytime soon. The Mission Impossible actor has been doing the rounds of film festivals and film premieres to promote his latest Mission Impossible film – The Final Reckoning, in which he plays Ethan Hunt for the last time.

Continuing his journey promoting the film worldwide, he said at the New York premiere that he will make movies into his 100s. Two years ago, Tom was quoted saying that he was inspired by 80-year-old Harrison Ford’s career and wanted to keep making Mission: Impossible films until he was Ford’s age. When asked if he had changed his mind about that, he said, “I actually said I’m going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I’m going to make them into my 100s.”

Tom also confirmed that the eighth film in the Mission Impossible franchise will be the last film, he said, “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing.”

He soon added, “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited.”

Tom was also asked about the most rewarding aspect of the experience of being a part of a franchise like Mission Impossible which has completed 30 years, he said that he couldn’t pick one because “there’s been so many levels of reward with the filmmakers that I’ve collaborated with, the crews, the people, the cultures that we’ve worked in. Everything that I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, about life, about leadership, about character and every aspect of filmmaking. It’s been exceptional, it really is exceptional. I feel very fortunate to be able to make the films that I make and I love it, I just making movies.”

Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Charles Parnell, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman, Tramell Tillman and Katy O’Brian.

The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. This is his fourth Mission: Impossible film.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning released on May 17.