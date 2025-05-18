Ram Gopal Varma lauds Tom Cruise's MI 8, slams Bollywood's audience perception

Tom Cruise's latest release Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning released on May 17 and is receiving positive reviews. The Hollywood star has found another fan, i.e., Ram Gopal Varma. The Bollywood director praised the action film, but also compared it to Bollywood and slammed the Indian filmmakers.

Ram Gopal Varma's comparison of Hollywood and Bollywood

The filmmaker praised Tom Cruise's actioner and wrote on X, "Just saw #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning and it's MindF***aBlowing! The best of the franchise".

Followed by this he slammed Bollywood and compared how the Hindi film industry is different from Hollywood. He took to his X handle and wrote, "The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like".

Fans too resonated with his post and shared their opinion in the comment section. One user wrote, "Making films like...all your films for the past 25 years". Another user wrote, "The lowest quality Indian movie easily surpasses the storyline of MI and Marvel universes by a wide margin". "Perfectly put", wrote the third user.

Ram Gopal Varma's rise to stardom

Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV, has primarily worked in Hindi and Telugu cinema. He has directed films across genres with realism and craft. His notable works in Bollywood include Rangeela, Company, Jungle, Sarkar Raj, Contract, Satya, and Sarkar. His Telugu directorials include Siva, Govinda Govinda, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Prema Katha, Madhyanam Hathya, Dongala Mutha, and Rowdy among others.