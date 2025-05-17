Published: May 17, 2025, 09:39 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 09:39 IST

Tom Cruise's actioner Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment, finally released in theatres today in India. But did you know, a popular Bollywood actor was part of the fourth part of the popular franchise?

After his breakthrough role in the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire, the actor gained global stardom. Yes, it's none other than Anil Kapoor. He was part of Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol and played the role of Brij Nath, a media tycoon in Mumbai.

Helmed by Brad Bird, the film also starred Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton, Michael Nvqvist, Josh Holloway, and Lea Seydoux among others. The fourth installment tells the story of Ethan Hunt and his team going on a hunt for resources or getting back up in an effort to clear their names.

Prior to Mission: Impossible- The Ghost Protocol, Anil Kapoor was part of the American TV series named 24. The actor played the role of Kamistan President Omar Hassan in season 8.

Created by Joel Surrow and Robert Cochran, the show is based on counter-terrorism Agent Jack Bauer races against the clock to subvert terrorist plots and save his nation from ultimate disaster. The show premiered on November 6, 2001, and spanned 204 episodes over nine seasons, with the series finale broadcast on July 14, 2014.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor also starred in the Indian version of 24, which aired from October 4, 2013 to December 21, 2023. It was written by Rensil D'Silva and Bhavani Iyer, and directed by Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra. The show was produced by Ramesh Deo Productions. The season aired from July 23, 2016, to October 9. 2016. The India rights for 24 from Fox was first acquired by the production company of Anil Kapoor, who also played the lead role in the thriller show.