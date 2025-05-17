Published: May 17, 2025, 07:03 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 07:03 IST

Story highlights Fans are buzzing as Marvel's X-Men saga plans unfold, with reports hinting at Kevin Feige's strategic focus on three major characters to reshape the cinematic universe.

Since Marvel Studios announced its plans for an X-Men saga, the internet has been buzzing with speculation about the plot, possible villains and the cast. But it seems that Marvel has yet to kick off its casting for the new X-Men, except for three roles that Kevin Feige has big plans for.

Insider reports claim that the studio wants big Hollywood stars for the roles of Charles Xavier, Magneto and Storm. This ties into recent rumours that Denzel Washington, who has been cast in an undisclosed role in Black Panther 3, might be playing Magneto.

According to insider MyTimeToShineHello, no new X-Men characters will be introduced in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, as the focus will be on the returning X-Men cast and giving them a proper send-off.

"So, about the X-Men — here’s what’s happening: no new cast will be introduced in the upcoming Avengers films because the focus is on giving closure to the original characters. Casting hasn’t started yet because director Jake Schreier hasn’t officially signed on. That’s why Sadie Sink isn’t playing Jean Grey."

"That said, there are three roles Kevin Feige has specific actors (or at least types) in mind for: Xavier, Magneto, and Storm. The names he’s considering feel a bit too big to actually land, but you’ll see — I’ll mention them soon. Aside from those three, I haven’t heard of any other actors being considered yet."

For now, MCU fans can look forward to seeing the original X-Men cast in Avengers: Doomsday, where they will be teaming up with the Avengers to take on Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released worldwide on May 1, 2025.