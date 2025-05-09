Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier is reported to be in talks with Marvel to helm its planned X-Men movie. Marvel announced its plans for an X-Men movie set after the events of Avengers: Secret Wars a few months ago, and recently reports have claimed that Kevin Feige has a 10-year plan for its mutant superheroes.

Thunderbolts success boosts Schreier's chances

The critical and commercial success of the recently released Thunderbolts, which earned $74 million on its opening weekend from the US markets and a total of $177 million worldwide, has made Schreier the top pick for the role.

X-Men movie in early development

Currently, the X-Men movie is being scripted by Michael Lesslie, known for their work on the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. While plot details remain under wraps, there is a lot of speculation online that Mister Sinister, who played one of the main antagonists in the animated series X-Men '97, would be making his live-action debut and would be the central villain of Marvel's mutant saga.

Future of the X-Men in the MCU

There have been plenty of actors associated with the project, but Marvel has yet to make any official announcements. And with Avengers: Secret Wars releasing in 2027, any official updates on the project will be slow.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing the cast of Bryan Singer's X-Men movies reprise their roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, where they will be teaming up with the Avengers to take on Doctor Doom.

