The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been struggling to find its footing since the release of Avengers: Endgame. The studio, in a rush to launch the next chapter in the MCU, released a lot of movies and shows that failed to make an impact with audiences.

But with the studio gearing up for Phase Six, studio head Kevin Feige has implemented a few changes to their strategy. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Feige has launched an internal overhaul of the MCU line-up and also admitted that the desire to launch several new IPs was a mistake.

Kevin Feige’s 10-Year plan for the X-Men

However, the most important news from the report is that Kevin Feige has a 10-year plan for the X-Men franchise. Feige had previously revealed that the MCU will be focusing on the X-Men after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 and that the studio has begun casting with a script that is being worked on by writer Michael Lesslie.

Fox's X-Men to appear in Avengers: Doomsday

While it will be a while till fans get to see the MCU's take on the X-Men, we do know that the cast of the beloved 20th Century Fox version of the superhero team will be a part of Avengers: Doomsday, where they will be teaming up with The Avengers and The Fantastic Four to take on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will be released worldwide on 1 May 2026.

