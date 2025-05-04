Thunderbolts actor Florence Pugh will be joining the sets of Avengers: Doomsday. Pugh will be reprising her role as Yelena Belova in the upcoming MCU movie. In a recent interview, the actress shared her excitement for the project and revealed that she is looking forward to working with Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd.

Advertisment

Also Read: Thunderbolts review: The ‘new Avengers’ bring back Marvel’s lost glory

Thunderbolts success adds to MCU's momentum

Florence Pugh made her MCU debut in 2021's Black Widow and is currently basking in the success of the recently released Thunderbolts, which has been getting rave reviews from audiences and critics and is being hailed as a return to form for Marvel.

Advertisment

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in production, and Pugh will be joined by a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Patrick Stewart and many more.

Advertisment

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr reunites with the Avengers cast for a special Thunderbolts screening

Pugh looks forward to working with Pascal and Rudd

Speaking with Variety, the actress shared her excitement about joining the cast saying, "100%! Oh, god, there’s too many people in it [to choose]! Pedro Pascal, obviously, always and forever. Paul Rudd, yes, so funny. Genuinely, the idea that all of those people are going to be in the same movie is nutso sauce."

Also Read: Avengers: Doomsday directors share a cheeky BTS pic from the movie as production officially begins

Pedro Pascal will be making his MCU debut as Mister Fantastic in the upcoming The Fantastic Four: The First Steps. The movie will be the first release of Phase Six of the MCU and will lead into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. As for Paul Rudd, the actor will be reprising his role as Ant-Man in Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released worldwide on 1 May 2026.

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps new promo art gives us a detailed look at Galactus