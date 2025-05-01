I have to admit I’ve had the Marvel Superhero fatigue for a while now and have even avoided watching some of the studio’s recent offerings. There are too many now, and everything seems to be having an Avengers hangover. Just when I was about to write off Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has sprung a surprise with Thunderbolts- a film that is aware of the weight of fatigue that it carries but turns the Avengers sub plot on its head and delivers a refreshing take on the super hero world post the exit of the Marvel stalwarts. The film, directed by Jack Shreier and featuring Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and others, also tackles mental health in the most effective way possible in a story of reluctant, has-been superheroes.

The Plot of Thunderbolts

The film begins with Yelena (Pugh) going about her job as an assassin with a feeling of loneliness and a void within. When CIA head Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) assigns her a new task, this time to go to an undisclosed facility and eliminate possible intruders, Yelena decides it will be her last assignment. However, she is in for a surprise as she finds other ‘agents’ of Valentina too at the facility, all wanting to kill each other, as that’s what they have all been assigned.

So Yelena finds herself meeting John Walker, aka US Agent(Wyatt Russell), Ava Star, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Bob (Lewis Pullman) at the facility. Initially trying to outdo each other, with Bob only trying to save himself, the group soon realise that evil motives of Valentina, who herself is undergoing impeachment for her various illegal practices. Valentina wants all of them killed, but the reluctant heroes, along with Bucky(Stan) and Alexei Shostakov(David Harbour) join forces to expose Valentina.

The CIA chief, however, has bigger plans and thinks one step ahead of the newly formed Thunderbolts and uses Bob’s secret powers to create havoc on the streets of New York.

What works in Thunderbolts

The fact that a superhero film doesn’t take itself very seriously is in itself very refreshing. At one point, Yelena declares, ‘We are all losers, ’ which is perhaps a first for the Marvel Superhero Universe. Eric Pearson’s story is aware of the baggage it carries- that it has to cater to an audience that is still not over Avengers and may not be in the years to come. Yet, Pearson and Joanna Calo’s deft screenplay uses Avengers to its advantage. The writers assemble a group of has-beens who know their shortcomings and what led them to the facility in the first place. They all are battling some inner demons, they all have faltered and thus, they are more human and less superhero.

The film addresses depression, lonliness, the feeling of emptiness within the realms of superhero universe. At one point, it seems that the mental health illness is perhaps the biggest villain and while the solution offered seemed too simple, one must give credit to the writers for atleast talking about it in an overhyped, testortrone filled super hero universe where the heroes mostly lack the emotion of sadness.

Thunderbolts is also a fun watch. While the makers talk of depression and mental illnesses, they also stay true to the original plot and pack in stunts, smart repartees, and humorous situations in plenty, making Thunderbolts a quintessential Marvel entertainer.

Pugh as the straight face weary Yelena is the star of the show and is an able successor of the Black Widow legacy. Complementing her is actor Lewis Pullman as Bob, the mestiroiuous man in the facility who has unknown powers. Bob and Yelena form a formidable bond and it is nice to see their scenes together.

Thunderbolts Photograph: (X)

What doesn’t work

The Avengers' legacy looms large. While the makers smartly tackle the narrative, giving a unique spin to the hunderbolts, the film sticks to the similar template of Marvel’s pervious movies. Its approach to dealing with Mental Health also seems to simplistic.

Final verdict

Thunderbolts are indeed the 'New Avengers', as the film pitches itself. But unlike the OGs, these guys are flawed humans wanting to make a difference and at the same time cashing in on their newfound fame (don’t miss the end credits).

Last year’s Deadpool and Wolverine had somewhat instilled hopes within scores of Marvel fans (including this writer) that may MCU hasn’t fully lost its sheen. Thunderbolts reiterates that fact. It is a wholesome film that entertains you, gives you things to think about, and sets your heart pumping with its stunts.

Thunderbolts is releasing on May 1.

