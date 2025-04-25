Marvel has released new promo art for the upcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which gives us a more detailed look at the new superhero suits of Marvel's first family. First Steps will mark the iconic superhero team's MCU debut.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps – From The Last of Us to WandaVision, here are 6 Easter eggs from the trailer

What is the Fantastic Four about?

In the comics, the team consists of Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). They gain their superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a scientific mission to outer space.

Advertisment

Also Read: The Fantastic Four: First Steps director teases cosmic clash between Pedro Pascal's Mister Fantastic and Galactus

HQ look at promotional art for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’.



In theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/I1pfG5fd5k — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) April 24, 2025

Advertisment

From the trailer, it is clear that the team will be facing off against the world-eater Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, in the movie. The movie is rumoured to have a surprise Avengers cameo. The Fantastic Four are also confirmed to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, where they will be teaming up with the Avengers and the X-Men to take on Doctor Doom.

Also Read: 'This is a chic Marvel movie': Paul Walter Hauser shares insights into the upcoming Fantastic Four First Steps

A star-studded cast

The film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The supporting cast includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser.

The current fifth phase of the MCU will wrap up this year, with The Thunderbolts premiering on May 2, 2025. Fantastic Four: First Steps will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and is scheduled for release on screens worldwide on July 25, 2025.

A new trailer for ‘THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS’ has been released.



In theaters July 25. pic.twitter.com/VyOW2od9bx — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) April 17, 2025

Also Read: Justin Bieber sets the record straight on divorce rumours and health concerns