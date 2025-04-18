The Fantastic Four: First Steps – From The Last of Us to WandaVision, here are 6 Easter eggs from the trailer

Marvel's first family
The trailer for the highly anticipated MCU movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out, and there is a lot to unpack. While we know that the movie will be set in a different timeline from the main MCU and that Marvel's first family will be facing off against the world-eater Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, the new trailer has a few easy-to-miss Easter eggs. From The Last of Us to WandaVision, the trailer has quite a few things that are easy to miss, so let’s take a look at six Easter eggs that you may have missed.
The Future Foundation
We see a quick glimpse of someone wearing a jacket with the Future Foundation logo. In the comics, it is a philanthropic organization created by Mister Fantastic dedicated to better serving humanity's future. More importantly, it was also founded to train a new generation of superheroes.
Subterranea
We get a quick glimpse of what appears to be the underground city of Subterranea, which is home to the supervillain Mole Man, the first enemy the team ever faced. Actor Paul Walter Hauser is rumoured to be playing the role in the movie.
Stan Lee
A Fantastic Four movie without a shoutout to its co-creator Stan Lee would be sacrilegious. We see a quick glimpse of a store named Stanley's Service Centre in homage to the late comic book legend. Lee and Jack Kirby created Marvel's first family in 1961.
The Last of Us
We see a quick glimpse of a movie theatre playing a movie called Attack of the Fungus, a reference to Pedro Pascal's TV series The Last of Us, where the world has been decimated due to a pandemic that originated from a fungus.
Fantastic-Car
We also see the Fantasti-Car make its live-action debut. The car, created by Reed Richards, has gone through various upgrades over the years and is a fun throwback to the comics.
WandaVision
In the same shot, we see the theatre playing Attack of the Fungus, and we see a shop next to it called Westview Appliances & Televisions, which also made an appearance in the Disney+ series WandaVision and was also directed by Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman.