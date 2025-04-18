The Fantastic Four: First Steps – From The Last of Us to WandaVision, here are 6 Easter eggs from the trailer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Source: WION Web Desk

1 /7

Marvel's first family

The trailer for the highly anticipated MCU movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps is out, and there is a lot to unpack. While we know that the movie will be set in a different timeline from the main MCU and that Marvel's first family will be facing off against the world-eater Galactus and his herald, the Silver Surfer, the new trailer has a few easy-to-miss Easter eggs. From The Last of Us to WandaVision, the trailer has quite a few things that are easy to miss, so let’s take a look at six Easter eggs that you may have missed.