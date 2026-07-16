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FIFA 2026: BTS to Justin Bieber! A look at the complete lineup for the World Cup final halftime show

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 22:55 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 23:06 IST

From South Korean boy band BTS to Justin Bieber, renowned musical artists will be headlining the historic halftime show at the closing ceremony of FIFA 2026. This event will mark one of the most ambitious sporting and entertainment spectacles ever staged. 

Complete lineup of artists performing at FIFA 2026 closing ceremony
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Complete lineup of artists performing at FIFA 2026 closing ceremony

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is set to make history with the tournament's first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, and the entertainment lineup includes BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and many more. The upcoming event will showcase a celebration of music, sport and culture of an unprecedented scale, bringing together some of the world's biggest artists ahead of the championship clash. However, apart from the halftime show, several special appearances are also scheduled for the much-anticipated event.

BTS
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BTS

BTS will be co-headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The 11-minute Super Bowl-style show acts as a massive fundraiser for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. This charity aims to raise $100 million to help children gain access to education and football worldwide. BTS is appearing without a performance fee. This aligns with their long-standing advocacy for youth and education, such as their past "Love Myself" work with UNICEF and speeches at the United Nations.

Burna Boy
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Burna Boy

Burna Boy will be performing the first ever-dedicated halftime show. He will be performing alongside stars Shakira and Justin Bieber to celebrate global football and to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for children's education. He is a Grammy-winning artist and a global representative for African music. He co-wrote and featured on the hit anthem "Dai Dai" with Shakira, which has dominated the Billboard Global charts.

Post Malone
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Post Malone

Post Malone will be performing to celebrate the month-long tournament and to build excitement. Post Malone will share the stage with massive stars like Tom Cruise, Robbie Williams, and Jennifer Hudson, who will sing the U.S. national anthem. For the unversed, Post Malone is a renowned singer, rapper and songwriter. He shot to fame in 2015 with his debut viral hit "White Iverson" and has since produced countless global chart-toppers like "Circles", "Sunflower", and "Congratulations".

Tom Cruise
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Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise will make a special appearance during the FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony on July 19 at MetLife Stadium. He is performing to celebrate the conclusion of the historic 48-team tournament and to execute a dramatic, Hollywood-style stunt. Reportedly, Cruise's appearance was organised by FIFA to match the spectacular stunt he pulled off at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he famously abseiled from the roof of the stadium. It also serves to promote his upcoming film Digger.

Jennifer Hudson
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Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. She was selected to sing because of her legendary vocal talents. Her performance will set the stage for the biggest match in global football. It also honours the historic first-ever 48-team tournament.

Justin Bieber
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Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is co-headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show and is performing to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to provide children worldwide with expanded access to education and sports. He has delivered several hit tracks, including Peaches, What Do You Mean?, Baby, Stay, I'm the One, Beauty and a Beat and Love Yourself, among others.

Shakira
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Shakira

Shakira has a long-standing history with FIFA World Cups, having performed at previous tournaments. For the 2026 event, FIFA chose her as an ambassador for music and social responsibility. She performed her new official World Cup song "Dai Dai" alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City. She is performing to promote global access to children's education.

Madonna
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Madonna

Madonna is co-headlining the first-ever halftime show at the FIFA World Cup Final. The halftime performance is curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and is expected to be one of the most-watched music events in history.

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