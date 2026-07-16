/FIFA 2026: BTS to Justin Bieber! A look at the complete lineup for the World Cup final halftime show

BTS will be co-headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The 11-minute Super Bowl-style show acts as a massive fundraiser for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. This charity aims to raise $100 million to help children gain access to education and football worldwide. BTS is appearing without a performance fee. This aligns with their long-standing advocacy for youth and education, such as their past "Love Myself" work with UNICEF and speeches at the United Nations.