/Matchbox miracle: Telangana weaver gifts 5.5-metre silk saree that fits inside a matchbox to Goddess Bharamaraba at Srisailam temple | VIDEO

A handloom weaver from Sircilla in Telangana has presented a rare silk saree to Goddess Bhramaramba at the Srisailam temple. Extraordinarily, the saree can fit inside a matchbox, a feat which drew praise for the craftsmanship of the region’s weavers. The saree was offered on Tuesday (Jul 14) by Nalla Vijay Kumar, a Kalaratna award recipient, to Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple Trust Board chairperson Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu. Trust Board member Kode Kanthivardhini was also present on the occasion.

The mastery behind the saree

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Vijay Kumar said he had woven the saree along with members of his family for over a week on a loom. Measuring 5.5 metres in length and 48 inches in width, the silk saree weighs just around 200 grams. He said the piece was designed in the traditional Ikkat pattern and could be folded down to fit into a small matchbox.

He credited the creation of the saree to the blessings of the goddess and said the work reflected the skill and patience of handloom artisans.

Watch a video of the saree here:

Temple trust praises craftsmanship Accepting the saree on behalf of the Devasthanam, Ramesh Naidu, praised the weaver and said the garment stood as proof of the depth of talent among the state’s handloom community. He said handloom weaving is not just a livelihood, but an art passed down through generations. “The handloom textiles embody the creativity, craftsmanship and dedication of the artisans,” the Trust Board chairperson said, urging people to support handloom products. Accepting the saree on behalf of the Devasthanam, Ramesh Naidu, praised the weaver and said the garment stood as proof of the depth of talent among the state’s handloom community. He said handloom weaving is not just a livelihood, but an art passed down through generations. “The handloom textiles embody the creativity, craftsmanship and dedication of the artisans,” the Trust Board chairperson said, urging people to support handloom products.

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Special darshan arrangements were made for Vijay Kumar and his family when they visited the temple to present the saree.

After the presentation, Ramesh Naidu also carried out a surprise inspection of the queue lines and the donation centre at the temple. He instructed officials to give top priority to the comfort of devotees visiting for darshan.