/'Atithi devo bhava': Agra constable helps foreign tourist drape saree at Taj Mahal; heartwarming video goes viral | WATCH

A simple act of kindness by a woman police constable at the Taj Mahal has won hearts on social media after she helped an Argentine tourist re-drape her saree when it repeatedly came undone during a visit to the iconic monument.

The incident took place on Tuesday (Jul 14) at the western gate of the Taj Mahal, where a group of tourists from Argentina had arrived to explore the UNESCO World Heritage site. One woman in the group had chosen to wear a sky-blue saree, but struggled to keep it in place as she walked around the monument. According to local police, the saree kept coming undone, leaving the tourist visibly uncomfortable.

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Constable steps in to help

Seeing her difficulty, woman constable Guddi Devi, who is part of the Quick Response Team deployed for security at the Taj Mahal, offered to help.

She carefully re-draped the saree, arranged the pleats and showed the tourist how to wear it properly so it would stay in place while walking.

Curious about the traditional Indian outfit, the tourist asked Guddi several questions, including how often she wears a saree, how the pleats are made and how long the pallu should be.

Guddi told her that she wears a saree whenever she is off duty and sometimes even while on duty in her police uniform.

A video of the moment has since gone viral online, with many social media users praising the constable's gesture as an example of the spirit of "Atithi Devo Bhava", the Indian philosophy that translates to "The guest is equivalent to God." Watch it here:

'I like wearing sarees'

The tourist thanked the constable after the demonstration, shook hands with her and said, "Thank you, UP Police."

She also told the officers that she enjoys wearing sarees and described it as "a wonderful dress from India."

The heartwarming interaction ended with the visitors posing for photographs with the police personnel on duty.