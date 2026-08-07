/Zendaya and Tom Holland celebrate their marriage with private reception in England

Tom Holland and Zendaya are riding with the back-to-back success of the films The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Released in cinemas in one month, both the films have received positive responses and minted great numbers at the box office. The couple have demonstrated their commitment to keeping their personal lives away from the public eye. According to a report, the couple recently hosted an intimate wedding celebration at a luxurious estate in England.

Tom Holland and Zendaya's private wedding celebration in England

Tom Holland and Zendaya hosted a private party on August 4, celebrating their wedding after getting married earlier this year, as per the PEOPLE report. The couple joined their friends and family at Beaverbrook Hotel, a luxury country house hotel in Surrey, U.K., which boasts 56 rooms and suites and sits on 370 acres. The sprawling estate is located near Holland’s hometown of Kingston upon Thames, South West London.

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In the same report, the source stated, "There was a very natural theme to the wedding, noting that Holland’s three brothers, Sam, Harry and Paddy, were in attendance and stayed in the cottages dotted around the estate. During the celebration, the brothers wore black tuxedos and tucked dainty wildflowers into the buttonholes of their jackets."

So far, the representatives of Tom Holland, Zendaya and the Beaverbrook Hotel have not given any statement.

Tom Holland-Zendaya's relationship timeline and wedding

The celebration comes after months of speculation surrounding the couple's marital status. Rumours first intensified when Zendaya was spotted wearing a wedding band, before stylist Law Roach hinted that the wedding had already taken place. Tom Holland later put speculation to rest during an interview with Esquire, subtly confirming that he and Zendaya were married by revealing that all of their close family members had attended the ceremony.