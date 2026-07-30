/Tom Holland and Zendaya turn heads at Spider-Man: Brand New Day London premiere

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally swings into cinemas on July 31. Before the showdown, the cast made a striking appearance at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Tom Holland and Zendaya brought glamour to the red carpet, sending fans into a frenzy. From their effortless chemistry to their show-stopping red-carpet looks, the beloved duo added an extra dose of excitement to the blockbuster's grand launch and became the talk of the day.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the London premiere

Arriving for the press photocall at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya made a head-turning appearance on the red carpet that dominated headlines and quickly became the talk of the internet. Holland wore an all-burgundy outfit and looked dashing, while Zendaya appeared in a pristine white ensemble. The couple was seen holding hands and kissing, making everyone in the stands gush over their loving bond.

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Holland was seen in a deep burgundy double-breasted jacket paired with matching tailored trousers. Keeping the look formal, he layered a crisp white collared shirt underneath, along with a matching burgundy tie and a spider brooch pinned to it, creating an intelligent method-dressing effect for the whole ensemble.

Zendaya's look was styled by Law Roach, the actress's long-time fashion stylist. The white gown is believed to be from Australian designer Tamara Ralph’s fall 2026 couture collection and features an hourglass shape in cascading ivory fabric.

Showing off her knack for method dressing, the actress's ivory-champagne gown featured crystal baguette straps that wrapped around her waist and bodice, forming a subtle, web-like pattern.

It also highlighted a mermaid skirt with layered ivory panels that flowed into a train trailing behind her as she walked the red carpet.

For accessories, Zendaya opted for diamond earrings and rings, leaning into a minimalist style. For glam, she opted for tinted brows, blushy cheeks, a dewy base, and a glossy mauve-pink lip shade, along with a hint of mascara.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film swings into theatres globally on July 31, 2026. Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie follows adult Peter Parker, who is living entirely alone after voluntarily erasing himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink are among the star-studded cast.