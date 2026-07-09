/The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three: Most anticipated Hollywood films slated for release in second half of 2026

From superhero drama to action-packed blockbusters, films like Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three are among the most anticipated Hollywood releases set to hit theatres in the second half of 2026. Scroll down to check the list.
As the second half of 2026 begins, Hollywood's calendar is packed with some of the biggest films, including Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and many more. Here's a look at the most anticipated upcoming releases.
Release Date: July 17, 2026
Directed by Christopher Nolan, the epic thriller drama features a star-studded ensemble, including Zendaya, Matt Damon, Elliot Page, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Travis Scott, and many more. The story follows Odysseus as he sets out on a dangerous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering deadly creatures such as the Cyclops Polyphemus and Sirens.
Release Date: July 30, 2026
Tom Holland, aka Peter Parker, is returning with the fourth instalment of the Spider-Man saga. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the story picks up four years after the memory-wiping spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apart from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal are also appearing in key roles. Additionally, Sadie Sink is joining the ensemble, sending waves of excitement among the fans.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
The horror drama is returning with the sixth instalment in the Evil Dead film franchise. It follows Alice (Souheila Yacoub), a grieving widow who seeks solace in a rural home with her in-laws, the Price family, following the tragic loss of her husband and their son.
Release Date: September 25, 2026
Featuring Brad Pitt, JK Simmons and Anna Lambe, the upcoming survival thriller film Heart of the Beast is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2026. Directed by David Ayer, the movie showcases the story of a retired Army Special Forces soldier fighting for survival in the Alaskan wilderness alongside his combat dog after a plane crash.
Release Date: October 16, 2026
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the movie is one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2026. It is a live-action reboot of Capcom's iconic video game, which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Jason Momoa, and many more, who are brought together in a combat arena.
Release Date: December 18, 2026
One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Avengers: Doomsday, is the fifth instalment in the Avengers franchise. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on December 18, 2026, the movie features Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, who becomes the brilliant, feared sorcerer and futurist, Doctor Doom.
Release Date: December 18, 2026
Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the highly anticipated film recently dropped its official trailer. The third chapter jumps forward roughly 12 years into Paul Atreides' reign as Emperor. It explores the devastating consequences of his holy war, focusing on political conspiracies and the moral cost of his godhood. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh and many others will appear in pivotal roles.