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The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three: Most anticipated Hollywood films slated for release in second half of 2026

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 20:29 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 20:29 IST

From superhero drama to action-packed blockbusters, films like Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part Three are among the most anticipated Hollywood releases set to hit theatres in the second half of 2026. Scroll down to check the list.

Most anticipated Hollywood films
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Most anticipated Hollywood films

As the second half of 2026 begins, Hollywood's calendar is packed with some of the biggest films, including Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and many more. Here's a look at the most anticipated upcoming releases.

The Odyssey
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The Odyssey

Release Date: July 17, 2026

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the epic thriller drama features a star-studded ensemble, including Zendaya, Matt Damon, Elliot Page, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Travis Scott, and many more. The story follows Odysseus as he sets out on a dangerous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering deadly creatures such as the Cyclops Polyphemus and Sirens.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release Date: July 30, 2026

Tom Holland, aka Peter Parker, is returning with the fourth instalment of the Spider-Man saga. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the story picks up four years after the memory-wiping spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apart from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal are also appearing in key roles. Additionally, Sadie Sink is joining the ensemble, sending waves of excitement among the fans.

Evil Dead Burn
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Evil Dead Burn

Release Date: July 10, 2026

The horror drama is returning with the sixth instalment in the Evil Dead film franchise. It follows Alice (Souheila Yacoub), a grieving widow who seeks solace in a rural home with her in-laws, the Price family, following the tragic loss of her husband and their son.

Heart of the Beast
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Heart of the Beast

Release Date: September 25, 2026

Featuring Brad Pitt, JK Simmons and Anna Lambe, the upcoming survival thriller film Heart of the Beast is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25, 2026. Directed by David Ayer, the movie showcases the story of a retired Army Special Forces soldier fighting for survival in the Alaskan wilderness alongside his combat dog after a plane crash.

Street Fighter
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Street Fighter

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the movie is one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2026. It is a live-action reboot of Capcom's iconic video game, which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Vidyut Jammwal, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Callina Liang, Jason Momoa, and many more, who are brought together in a combat arena.

Avengers: Doomsday
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Avengers: Doomsday

Release Date: December 18, 2026

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, Avengers: Doomsday, is the fifth instalment in the Avengers franchise. Scheduled for a global theatrical release on December 18, 2026, the movie features Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark, who becomes the brilliant, feared sorcerer and futurist, Doctor Doom.

Dune: Part Three
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Dune: Part Three

Release Date: December 18, 2026

Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the highly anticipated film recently dropped its official trailer. The third chapter jumps forward roughly 12 years into Paul Atreides' reign as Emperor. It explores the devastating consequences of his holy war, focusing on political conspiracies and the moral cost of his godhood. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh and many others will appear in pivotal roles.

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