/The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three: Most anticipated Hollywood films slated for release in second half of 2026

Release Date: July 30, 2026

Tom Holland, aka Peter Parker, is returning with the fourth instalment of the Spider-Man saga. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the story picks up four years after the memory-wiping spell at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apart from Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal are also appearing in key roles. Additionally, Sadie Sink is joining the ensemble, sending waves of excitement among the fans.