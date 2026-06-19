/Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking records explosive start; 45,000 tickets sold in just 24 hours in India

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has once again proved its massive popularity among Indian audiences. Amid immense excitement surrounding the film, advance bookings officially opened on June 17, and it is currently seeing a great start. After four years, Holland is returning as Peter Parker alongside his MJ, Zendaya.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees explosive start in advance bookings

According to multiple reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has made an explosive start in India, selling over 45,000 tickets within the first 24 hours of advance bookings opening across Premium Large Format (PLF) and 4DX screens. The impressive response highlights the global recognition Tom Holland has made through his remarkable performance in the Spider-Man franchise.

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It is also believed that the film has started its box office journey in international markets on a strong note. It has reportedly recorded the highest first-day presales for any film in the last five years, positioning itself as one of the biggest theatrical openings of 2026.

Sony Pictures shut down CBFC rumours

As excitement among fans continues to grow day by day, several rumours suggest that the fourth installation would face cuts from the CBFC in India, which would affect its runtime compared with the movie’s international version.

On June 18, Sony Pictures shut down the rumours and dismissed the fake reports. The post read, “We love the excitement around Spider-Man: Brand New Day! To address speculation circulating online: the film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC in India, and any reports regarding certification are inaccurate.”

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Set four years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This is a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film swinging into theatres globally on July 31, 2026. Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie follows adult Peter Parker, who is living entirely alone after voluntarily erasing himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.