Marvel's upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland in the titular role, is one of the highly anticipated films in Hollywood. The excitement surrounding the film is at its peak, and much to the surprise of fans, the makers served a treat by dropping a new trailer, also giving a sneak peek of a battle with another popular character, Hulk.

New trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day unveiled, fans' reaction

In the new trailer unveiled by the Marvel with duration of two-minute, thirty-nine seconds, showcases a new challenge for Peter Parker, who is already struggling with a new transformation. He says in the new clip, "What is happening to me? I'm losing my mind. I am totally out of control, and I gotta fix whatever this is right now,"

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Seeking answers for what is happening to him, Peter Parker turns toward Bruce Banner, played by Mark Ruffalo, and explains all about his latest development of how to suppress mutant DNA. Soon, netizens took to social media to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "I am more excited for this than I have been for a movie since Endgame."

Another user wrote, "I thought we would never see the Hulk clap again; nearly shed a tear seeing it." “Finally, there's an MCU movie that gave me chills just from watching the trailer. The last time I remember feeling this way was when I watched the trailer for Endgame,” wrote the third X user.

All about Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is the fourth installment in the Spider-Man franchise. The film will see Tom Holland reprising his role alongside Zendaya. Apart from the duo, the upcoming movie will also feature Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman in pivotal roles.