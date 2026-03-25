/Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer makes history; breaks viewership record

Tom Holland is set to make his return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and months before its release, the excitement is already sky-high. On March 18, the trailer for the movie was dropped, and within a week, it made history by becoming the first movie trailer to surpass one billion views.

From this outstanding response, it is quite clear how excited fans across the globe are to watch Holland sling back into theatres.

Within four days of its release, the film’s trailer surpassed 1.1 billion views, according to Wavemetrix, as reported by Variety. Within the first 24 hours of its release, the trailer garnered 718 million views, making it one of the biggest trailer launches for any movie.

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Just eight hours after its release, the trailer had already amassed 373 million views worldwide.

With this outstanding response, the movie has broken the previous record held by Deadpool and Wolverine. That film amassed 365 million views in 24 hours after launching during the 2024 Super Bowl. The movie features Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, who plays MJ, which has long intrigued fans. Looking at the excitement surrounding the movie, it has been projected that it could surpass existing box office records.

What does the Brand New Day trailer show, and what is the movie about?



One of the most anticipated movies of the year, it has Tom Holland playing Peter Parker, who is now completely alone as the world has forgotten his true identity. As shown in the trailer, he is living a lonely life, and his friends and girlfriend, MJ (Zendaya), and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), who have always been by his side, have forgotten him, too. All this happens while he is grieving the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie also stars Sadie Sink, Liza Colon-Zayas , Jon Bernthal, and Michael Mando.



The official description of the film reads, “Following Dr Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists. Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man. While investigating a series of crimes, he uncovers a larger mystery and faces the consequences of his past.”