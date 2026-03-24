/Bridgerton season 5 goes queer: Francesca and Michaela take centre stage | Watch teaser



Dearest gentle readers, what was left incomplete will be completed in season 5 of Bridgerton. Less than a month after the completion of season 4, the streaming giant has announced a new season and revealed which Bridgerton sibling it will focus on. The fifth season of Bridgerton will spotlight the introverted middle daughter, Francesca.

The upcoming season will feature the show's first same-gender central love story, something the makers had teased throughout season 4. Now, all the rumours are coming true.

Bridgerton season 5 is in production. Here's what we know about it

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Netflix’s Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, is set to explore queer love in the Regency era in season 5. Announcing the show, the streaming giant revealed that Hannah Dodd (Francesca) and Masali Baduza (Michaela Stirling) will lead the brand-new season, which centres on a same-gender romance.

Exploring queer love in a period drama is not common, and this time the season will be inspired by Julia Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked.''

Taking to its official handle, the streaming platform shared a clip featuring the lead couple of the forthcoming season.

“Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production,” wrote in the caption of the post.

The teaser shows the girls watching the serene views as they try to hold each other's hands: "Next season, love begins again," the clip hints.

One user wrote,''A new love story begins… can’t wait.''

Another user wrote,''Bridgerton Season 5 coming through 😳 Francesca finding love again? Can’t wait.''

Bridgerton season 5 synopsis

After Lady Francesca and Michaela became friends in season 4, what they never saw coming was the death of John. Devastated by the sudden loss of her husband, Francesca finds comfort in her sister-in-law. As Francesca navigates her complex emotions and begins to understand her true feelings, Michaela leaves for London

Set two years after the death of John, ''Francesca decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Francesca’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.'' reads the logline of the show.