/Is Celine Dion set to return to the stage this year? Paris billboards fuel speculation

Celine Dion is reportedly set to make a stage comeback. The legendary singer performed at the Eiffel Tower at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, marking her first performance after her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis.

Three years after her diagnosis, it has been learned that the singer is planning a concert comeback in Paris. On Sunday, the news was first published in the French-Canadian newspaper La Presse day later, Paris woke up to posters displaying Dion’s iconic songs such as “The Power of Love” and Pour que tu m’aimes encore”

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There is no official confirmation of the tour yet, but according to La Presse, the singer is expected to perform in September. The series of shows will reportedly take place at Paris La Défense Arena, one of the largest concert halls in Europe, where artists like Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and Kendrick Lamar have previously performed.

A fan account on X shared photos of billboards featuring song titles such as “The Power of Love.” Captioning the post, they wrote:''Imminent announcement of the return of #CelineDion ?? The streets of Paris are adorned this morning with 250 billboards featuring song titles by Céline, "Pour Que tu M'aimes Encore" or "Power Of Love" have been spotted .. ￼Stay tuned ‼️👀 #NewsCelineDion.''

Spanning across September and October, Dion is expected to perform two concerts a week.

Dion was originally scheduled to perform at the same venue in 2020 as part of her Courage World Tour. However, the shows were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later delayed further due to her struggle with a rare neurological disorder.

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As of now, nothing has been officially confirmed, and the arena’s website has not announced any shows for the fall season.

It is expected that a public announcement regarding Dion’s residency, along with ticket sales, will be made soon.

She last performed on stage on March 8, 2020, during her Courage World Tour, before the shows were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, and since then, she has lived a low-key life away from the spotlight.