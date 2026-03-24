/'Superstar moment': Aditya Dhar reacts with gratitude as Rajinikanth applauds Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has received praise from several celebrities of the film fraternity. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, it is the next installment of the 2025 action spy thriller. Recently, superstar Rajinikanth lauded the film on social media, prompting the filmmaker to respond with a heartfelt message.

Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Jailer actor took to his X on Monday to praise the film and congratulate the team. "What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every Indian. Jai hind," he wrote.

Aditya Dhar reacts

Just hours after Rajinikanth shared the post on social media, the director thanked him with a warm message and called the actor the ultimate "benchmark" of entertainment. "Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic," Dhar replied. "So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger."



Apart from Rajinikanth, several other actors praised the film, including Mahesh Babu, Akshay Kumar, Rishab Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vijay Deverakonda.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Helmed by Dhar, the second installment continues the high-stakes journey of Singh's character Hamza Ali Mazari, while also showcasing the character's backstory.