/Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 5 - Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller crosses ₹800 crore worldwide

The craze of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is still at its peak among the moviegoers. Despite a slight dip on its first Monday, the film easily broke the records of several Indian hits, including Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (₹425.10 crore) in the Hindi version. Let's take a look at the Day 5 collection of the spy thriller.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 5

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According to a report by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹65 crore nett on Monday, which makes the total India nett collection around ₹519.12 crore. This dip comes after the film earned ₹114.85 crore on Sunday.

Now, the domestic gross has reached up to ₹619.76 crore, and overseas, the Ranveer Singh starrer has grossed ₹210 crore. The film has made history by giving three consecutive ₹100 crore-plus days, which is an extraordinary mark for a Hindi film. As per reports, its worldwide collection is ₹829.76 crore so far.

While the footfall was less on Day 5 as compared to the weekend, the film reportedly saw an average occupancy of around 44% across more than 20,000 screenings. On Sunday, the occupancy was recorded at nearly 79.7%.

The film reportedly opened with ₹102.55 crore (India nett) on Thursday, in addition to paid previews on Wednesday, which were around ₹43 crore. The collections on Friday and Saturday were ₹80.72 crore and ₹113 crore, respectively.

Said to be one of the fastest films to earn ₹500 crore, it has reportedly broken the records of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi version), Pathaan, and Jawan. Now, the film is eyeing to surpass the lifetime Hindi total of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this is a sequel to the 2025 spy action thriller and stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The cast also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.