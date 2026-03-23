/'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar gone wrong': Internet spots a gaffe in a crucial scene of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, clip goes viral

We all know that ‘Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes and clips have been doing the rounds of internet ever since Dhurandhar released in December 2025. Fans have been deriving theories and admiring Aditya Dhar’s keen eye for perfection. Now, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit theatres, amid all the adulation for the film, a on-screen slip has also been spotted by eager fans.

Known for his keen eye for detail, filmmaker Aditya Dhar appears to have missed a small yet noticeable gaffe in one of the film's scenes.

In a scene where Ranveer Singh’s Hamza gets into a scuffle with Pinda at the former’s bathroom, viewers claim the reflection of a crew member can be spotted in a mirror, something that seemingly slipped through the final edit and got included in the movie.

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The discovery quickly turned into a talking point online, as the clip went viral.

Needless to say fans had cheeky observations and a humorous take on the slip. One user wrote, "It's peak detailing gone wrong - Aditya Dhar's team probably too focused on the action to notice the reflection."

Another wrote, "Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar."

Another user referred to Christopher Nolan and his iconic film The Dark Knight, "Btw, that is the cameraman from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Peak detailing by Nolan to tell the people that he too is human."

Not all reactions were critical, however. One user defended the film's success despite the error, writing, "Yes, that's a mistake, but the movie is making hundreds of crores, and you are gathering 50 laughs. So question your own life."

So far Aditya Dhar has not reacted to the viral clip, but the internet is having a field day over the gaffe.

About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 and has already shattered box office records and earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the action-thriller is being lauded for its performances, direction and plot.