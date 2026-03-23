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  • /'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar gone wrong': Internet spots a gaffe in a crucial scene of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, clip goes viral

'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar gone wrong': Internet spots a gaffe in a crucial scene of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, clip goes viral

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 21:20 IST
'Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar gone wrong': Internet spots a gaffe in a crucial scene of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, clip goes viral

Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Eagle eyed fans spotted the cameraman in a crucial scene featuring Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The clip went viral on social media soon after and the internet has not stopped talking ever since. 

We all know that ‘Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar’ memes and clips have been doing the rounds of internet ever since Dhurandhar released in December 2025. Fans have been deriving theories and admiring Aditya Dhar’s keen eye for perfection. Now, as Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit theatres, amid all the adulation for the film, a on-screen slip has also been spotted by eager fans.

Known for his keen eye for detail, filmmaker Aditya Dhar appears to have missed a small yet noticeable gaffe in one of the film's scenes.

In a scene where Ranveer Singh’s Hamza gets into a scuffle with Pinda at the former’s bathroom, viewers claim the reflection of a crew member can be spotted in a mirror, something that seemingly slipped through the final edit and got included in the movie.

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Also read: Here's why Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar his revenge

The discovery quickly turned into a talking point online, as the clip went viral.

Needless to say fans had cheeky observations and a humorous take on the slip. One user wrote, "It's peak detailing gone wrong - Aditya Dhar's team probably too focused on the action to notice the reflection."

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Another wrote, "Peak Detailing by Aditya Dhar."

Another user referred to Christopher Nolan and his iconic film The Dark Knight, "Btw, that is the cameraman from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Peak detailing by Nolan to tell the people that he too is human."

Not all reactions were critical, however. One user defended the film's success despite the error, writing, "Yes, that's a mistake, but the movie is making hundreds of crores, and you are gathering 50 laughs. So question your own life."

So far Aditya Dhar has not reacted to the viral clip, but the internet is having a field day over the gaffe.

About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19 and has already shattered box office records and earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Also read: Sikh community files complaint against Dhurandhar makers, Ranveer Singh

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the action-thriller is being lauded for its performances, direction and plot.

The film also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

Also read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge review - It's a Ranveer Singh show but the brutal violence goes too far

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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