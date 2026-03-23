/'Thanks to my 23-year-old self': Dhurandhar 2 actor Gaurav Gera shares 1998 letter, recalls early struggles

Gaurav Gera, who played the role of Mohammad Aalam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, recently shared a handwritten letter from 1998, leaving fans emotional. The actor's latest post offers a glimpse into his early days in Mumbai and how the journey has been till now.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, and is currently running successfully at the box office.

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Letter posted by Gaurav Gera

On Sunday, taking to Instagram, Gera posted images of a letter he wrote to his parents on December 3, 1998. It was the time when he had recently moved to Mumbai from Delhi to pursue acting. The actor revealed that he was just 23 when he wrote the letter.

Addressed to his parents, the letter read, "Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There's a lot of work here compared to Delhi."

Opening up about financial issues in the letter, he further wrote, "Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas and water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright but I still have a lot to learn."

Recalls his journey

Recalling those days, Gera captioned the post, “This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998.. less than a month that I moved to Mumbai, this is 28 years ago.. so no emails , Letters.. of course after that lots tv, some films, ad films, musical play, Radio, TikTok, Reels.. been a lovely journey with ups and downs.. God has been kind.. but this Dhurandhared.. dunno what future holds.. but I wanna thank my 23 year old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support.”

Fans react

Fans showered love in the comment section of his post. One user wrote, "This is everything when good guys win, we all win." Aditya Uppal, who was also a part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, said, "bhai yar, it got me teary man." Another comment read, "What a beautiful journey. What a beautiful letter."