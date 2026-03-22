/Dhurandhar 2 key moments: Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory to Hamza's character arc

Dhurandhar 2, helmed by Aditya Dhar, features Ranveer Singh in the lead role and was released in cinemas on March 19. The film also stars Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and R. Madhavan, among others.
Dhurandhar 2, aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a spy thriller, follows the story of undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari as he infiltrates the Pakistani underworld to dismantle terror networks. A direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025, sees Hamza battling internal conflicts and new enemies, including Major Iqbal. Let's delve into it to see the key moments from the second installment.
Hamza Ali Mazari's backstory is shown; he is from a place called Pathankot and was known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whose life falls apart after a local politician kills his father and sister following a land dispute. Which in turn leads him to get revenge before being jailed and placed on death row. He later got kidnapped and was renamed Hamza for a deep cover spy mission.
While being in the prison, he is later approached by Ajay Sanjay, the chief of the Intelligence Bureau, who offers him a path of redemption through Operation Dhurandhar. He infiltrates terrorist and criminal networks in Karachi's Lyari district. His transition shows his shifting from becoming a cub to a lion, i.e, a short-cropped military look to a long-haired, rugged appearance.
Pinda, the childhood friend of the Jaskirat Singh Rangi, turns out to be a drug dealer. In the backdrop story, he is shown as the son of a crack dealer, who brings Jaskirat into the world of drug supply, taking him on a run to Allahabad to meet the drug kingpin. Pinda is shown smuggling drugs and arms, with his character involved in the "self-sustaining terror economy" supported by intelligence agencies. He is later killed by Hamza ‘accidentally’ when he threatens to tell his truth.
After the death of Pinda, Mohammad Alam (an Indian agent) is killed by Hamza to protect Hamza's deep-cover identity. Alam, who serves as Hamza’s handler and an Indian informant, sacrifices himself to ensure that Hamza's cover as a local Pakistani is not compromised. So, in turn, Hamza is forced to shoot Alam to maintain his standing and credibility within the terror group he has infiltrated. However, his one sentence of Hamza saying that he and Pinda should be 'burnt' instead of being buried raises suspicions of Yalina.
Yalina later discovers that Hamza is actually Jaskirat, an Indian spy. She learns he is a deep-cover operative, prompting a dramatic confrontation where she must choose between her love for him and her loyalty to her country. However, she keeps quiet the whole time till a situation of her child being threatened arises.
In the climax of Dhurandhar 2, Major Iqbal, who finds out the truth of Hamza being an Indian spy, makes a trap for getting him killed. But in turn, he is killed by Hamza Ali Mazari after a brutal one-on-one combat at a LeT camp in Muridke. He breaks into the base with the help of Baloch fighters, slashes Iqbal's legs with a weapon, and kills him before being captured by the ISI.
In the end of the film, the shocking truth of Jameel Jamali, the cunning and manipulative Pakistani politician manipulating Hamza, is actually a deep-cover Indian intelligence asset. Planted in Karachi for decades, he aids India from within while seemingly orchestrating local gang wars for personal power. Initially perceived as a dangerous enemy, he has been an Indian asset all along, providing crucial information to India.