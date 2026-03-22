/Dhurandhar 2 key moments: Jaskirat Singh Rangi's backstory to Hamza's character arc

After the death of Pinda, Mohammad Alam (an Indian agent) is killed by Hamza to protect Hamza's deep-cover identity. Alam, who serves as Hamza’s handler and an Indian informant, sacrifices himself to ensure that Hamza's cover as a local Pakistani is not compromised. So, in turn, Hamza is forced to shoot Alam to maintain his standing and credibility within the terror group he has infiltrated. However, his one sentence of Hamza saying that he and Pinda should be 'burnt' instead of being buried raises suspicions of Yalina.

Yalina later discovers that Hamza is actually Jaskirat, an Indian spy. She learns he is a deep-cover operative, prompting a dramatic confrontation where she must choose between her love for him and her loyalty to her country. However, she keeps quiet the whole time till a situation of her child being threatened arises.