/Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Fight breaks out at Hyderabad multiplex over Hindi-Telugu mix up | Watch

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently ruling the box office across the country. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh in the lead. While most of the shows are sold out, a screening of the film at a Hyderabad multiplex turned chaotic due to a language mix-up, leading to a heated argument among the moviegoers.

What happened at the Hyderabad theatre?

As per reports, the viral video is said to be of a PVR multiplex in Punjagutta’s Next Galleria Mall, where the matter arose after tickets for both the Hindi and Telugu versions of Dhurandhar 2 were sold for the same screen.

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The situation intensified when the Hindi version began to play, despite many viewers stating they had purchased tickets for the Telugu version.

Clips of the incident went viral on social media, in which audience members can be arguing loudly within the theater. The dispute escalated during an intermission in the screening and ultimately resulted in a confrontation between different groups of audience members.

As per the social media user who posted the videos, claimed that the theater had sold tickets for both language versions via online booking platforms.

Police steps in

As the matter between the audience and theatre staff took a heated turn, police had to intervene to calm the situation. Some of the audience reportedly demanded separate screens for each language, while others were seen occupying the stairways.

However, follow-up posts revealed that the Hindi version of the film continued to be played after the dispute.

Fans reactions

As soon as the videos went viral, fans flooded the comment section with reactions. "U did right thing," one user said. "Had similar experience with Ashoka mall inox...they kept moving us from screen 5 to screen 1 during Anaganaga oka raju show," said another.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel to the 2025 spy thriller follows the backstory of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza, and how he becomes the king of Lyari, Pakistan.