/'You deserve all the love!' Fans react to Ranveer Singh's viral underwater BTS video from Dhurandhar 2

Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy-thriller is not just running successfully at the box office but is also receiving applause from the film industry. But recently, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip from the film went viral, and netizens can't stop praising the actor.

Viral video

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The widely circulated video showcases one of the most physically demanding moments from the film as the actor can be seen submerged underwater, holding his breath for an extended duration. The BTS clip has left fans stunned, and it quickly gained traction across platforms.

Fans' reactions

Lauding the dedication of the actor, one user wrote, "Man really put his heart and soul in this movie and got return too happy for him." Another commented, "His absolute dedication coupled with that inherent raw talent!! Glad to see such effort from a star in these times of PR and VFX.. Ranveer, keep shining, we need more of you at the movies!!" "No wonder why Ranveer kept on stressing Bahut Mehnat ki Hai Paaji' It was indeed personal," said another fan. "Ranveer you deserve all the love , accolades and praises coming your way. If he doesn't national award this year then it would be such a shame," wrote another.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The Aditya Dhar directorial also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. The film has been praised for its scale and performances. The story of the sequel revolves around the backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi and his covert mission across the border under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.