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Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office Day 2 - Ranveer Singh starrer mints THIS much on first Friday

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: Mar 21, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Mar 21, 2026, 08:35 IST
Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office Day 2 - Ranveer Singh starrer mints THIS much on first Friday

Ranveer Singh Photograph: (Instagram)

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, is on its way to break all the box-office records. The spy thriller earned ₹100 crore on Day 1 of its release. Read on to know more.

Just like the first part, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is also gearing up to break all records at the box office. Led by Ranveer Singh, the high-octane spy thriller has given an outstanding performance on day 2 of its release. Let's take a look at the film's collection.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection Day 2

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According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹80.72 crore net on Day 2 (Friday), which brings its total gross collections to ₹269.39 crore after a historic opening on March 19, which earned the film ₹100 crore. While the paid previews reportedly collected around ₹43 crore.

The total net collection of the film stands at ₹226.27 crore so far.

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As per reports, Dhurandhar 2 had a strong occupancy on March 20 despite being a weekday, specially the Hindi belt, and the footfalls were steady during the day with a significant boost at the evening and night shows.

According to industry experts, as the weekend arrives, the numbers are expected to soar high.

WION review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The WION review of the film reads, “With outstanding performance by the prolific team of actors, who don't need an introduction, Dhurandhar 2. At its core, is a man’s game, run by power, revenge, and dominance, which the first one was too, but this time, all attention is on action, which is way too much.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The film is the second chapter of the blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025. Just like the first part, which not only received appreciation from the film industry but also had a blockbuster run at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 is on its way to creating history.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the cast also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi. The film showcases the backstory of Hamza Ali Mazari, a.k.a. Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and how he navigates high-risk missions while dealing with personal issues.

About the Author

Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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