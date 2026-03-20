After a lot of anticipation, the much-awaited film of this year, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar, was released in cinemas on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. Headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, the action-thriller has definitely delivered a strong opening at the box office with Rs 100 crore on day one.

Dhurandhar 2: box office report day one

As per the report of Sacnilk, on day one, Dhurandhar 2's net collection in India is Rs 102.55 crore. This brings its total gross collections to ₹172.63 Cr and total net collections to ₹145.55 Cr so far.

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Reportedly, the Hindi version has minted Rs 99.10 crore, followed by the Tamil version (Rs 1.16 crore) and the Telugu version (Rs 2.12 crore). Both multiplexes and single screens are witnessing huge crowds.

Dhurandhar 2 review

As per WION's Pragati Awasthi, "The 3-hour-55-minute film is not just long but feels too long. It directly fills gaps with unnecessary fight sequences that needed to be trimmed down. Even many major revelations in the movie fail to deliver that wow factor. The first half takes a lot of time, while the second half feels rushed. Most of the time, it feels like the story keeps going on and on, and you are simply going along with it without any eagerness. But we must say that Singh has delivered one of the most raw performances of his career. He is brutal; the way he delivers dialogues, both with rage and calmness, stands out. His acting is truly impressive in the bathroom scene where it shows how fragile he becomes when his friend dies."

"With outstanding performance by the prolific team of actors, who don't need an introduction, Dhurandhar 2. At its core, it is a man’s game, run by power, revenge, and dominance, which the first one was too, but this time, all attention is on action, which is way too much."