/Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Did Aditya Dhar just tease part 3? Filmmaker asks fans to stay for post-credit scene

Dhuarandhar: The Revenge has already created a massive buzz even before its release. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated to release on March 19. Recently, the filmmaker shared a heartfelt note on social media, along with what fans think is a cryptic hint for Dhurandhar 3.

As the excitement among fans is at its peak, Dhar took to social media to thank the audience for the immense love they gave to the film.

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Aditya Dhar requests fans to avoid spoilers

In the detailed post shared on social media, the filmmaker showed his appreciation for the audience and requested them not to reveal spoilers. "To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family, 5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide," he wrote. "And since then You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours."

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma shares first review of Dhurandhar 2

Calling the love fans gave the film the "most moving gift," he requested the viewers not to spread spoilers. "So when we sat down to make Dhurandhar The Revenge, we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. That is never easy. But for you, we tried our very hardest," he added. "In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions. That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS!"

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 set to bring intense drama and dramatic transformation of Hamza

Dhurandhar 3 confirmed?

Along with the long note, Dhar added a caption to the post that sparked a conversation on social media about part 3 of Dharandhar. "Oh, and one more thing. Don’t leave your seats until the credits have stopped rolling," he wrote.

While it was just a one-line instruction, this subtle yet deliberate message has made many believe that the post-credit scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge will tease an upcoming installment.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

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