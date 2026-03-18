/Dhurandhar: The Revenge in cinemas from today: Everything you need to know about its runtime, censorship, and why it got an A certificate

The Central Board of Film Certifictaion has given Dhurandhar: The Revenge an A certificate. The film Ranveer Singh led spy thriller is a sequel to Dhurandhar and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. CBFC has reportedly asked for a few changes in the film, which the makers have complied with

CBFC asks for changes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge

According to reports, the film now has a runtime of 229.6 minutes, which equals to 3 hours and 49 minutes which makes the sequel 15 minutes longer than the original.

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Separate slates have been included for "disturbing content", and a drug disclaimer has also been added.

Many abusive words have been muted, and some have been replaced. The visuals of hitting the head with a hammer, beheading, kicking, hitting the head with cement blocks, and smashing the eye have been reduced.

The dates of demonetisation in the subtitles have been corrected. An official permission letter was submitted to CBFC for the use of the Prime Minister's references and news footage. English subtitles have been corrected, while the length of the end credits has been reduced by one minute.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge paid previews, advance booking

The film has already earned over Rs 150 crore through advance bookings and paid previews.

Trade pundits are confident that the film will shatter many records set by previous blockbusters at the box office. Owing to the demand of the film, cinema owners have extended screenings in several theatres across the country with first show beginning at 1:50 am.

"I hope it breaks the record of Dhurandhar one and hope it turns out to be the first film to cross ₹1,000 crore nett box office in Hindi, besides, the contribution from dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. I hope that's an addition to ₹1,000 crore. In terms of box-office, we are looking at ₹45 to 50 crore nett on Wednesday (pre-release paid previews), which is a weekday, and it's starting from half-day," Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Limited, told news agency PTI.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

The film will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Directed and written by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will arrive in theatres worldwide on March 19. Ranveer Singh, reprises his role and Indian spy Jaskirat/Hamza. R Madhavan returns as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam.