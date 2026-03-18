/Ranveer Singh thanks fans for Dhurandhar success: ‘You helped our film reach a historic milestone’

Man of the moment, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has expressed gratitude for the immense ‘love and respect’ he and the film Dhurandhar has received. Dhurandhar released in December 2025, scripted history at the box office, garnering a global collection of Rs1,300 crore, with Rs1,000 crore earned only from domestic Indian market. The film earned praise for not just perfromances but also for story and music.

The spy thriller was directed by Aditya Dhar, who shot to fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ranveer Singh thanks the audience for Dhurandhar's success

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, at the music launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Singh said the entire team is overwhelmed by the anticipation around the film, which is set to arrive in cinema halls on March 19.

"You helped our film reach a historic milestone, and this was only possible to achieve because of your love and respect. I thank the cinema-going audience across the globe on behalf of our entire team," the actor said.

The actor said the excitement and anticipation that they are seeing for the second part is unprecedented.

The film's music is composed by the national award-winning composer and producer Shashwat Sachdev, known for his compositions in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" and "Kesari 2". Ranveer called Sachdev an "unstoppable, fireball, and musical juggernaut".

"I've had the great honour of being with him in the studio; he is one of a kind. He is going to go down in history as one of the greats. He is getting started. Mark my words," Singh said.

"Shashwat Sachdev has put his heart and soul into both the films. The music has become the soul of the film, and it will remain its hallmark for years to come," he added.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is truly a Shashwat Sachdev musical, the actor said.

"Everywhere I go, people are like, 'I'm listening to the music of 'Dhurandhar', be it in college, gym or any other place. What could be a bigger and happier thing for us artists than this?" he said.

"We are here to celebrate the contribution and collaboration with some fine young artists, which gave soul and colour to our music. I'm very excited to be listening to the music of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' for the first time here with you today," he added.

Sara Arjun, Singh’s co-star in the film, also was present at the event. The young actress also thanked fans for the outpouring of love that has come her way. "Thank you for all the love and encouragement that you've given me and to 'Dhurandhar'. The film is because of you all . The real Dhurandhar is our audience," she said.

Recalling her character's journey, Sara said she was listening to 'Halka Halka Suroor' during a pivotal scene with the character Hamza, played by Singh.

"Music is an integral part of our lives, personally, even I can't function without it. We take pride in the album that Shashwat sir has created," she said.

Shashwat Sachdev praised Singh's performance in the sequel and called him an "amazing artist".

"Day after tomorrow, you guys will see what Ranveer bhai has done in the film; it's truly a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Everything that I do, I do it in his glory, if it's coming its coming through him. So, if it's divine it's him, and if it's bad it's probably me," he said.