/Rajesh Sharma health update: Family friend Sudipa Chatterjee says, ‘He’s a little better now'

Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma is currently hospitalised and battling a severe leg infection following a venomous insect bite. Several reports suggest that the incident occurred on the sets of Prabhas’ upcoming magnum opus,Fauji, in Hyderabad. Amid growing concern from fans and the film fraternity, Sharma’s close family friend and actor Sudipa Chatterjee has shared a crucial update on his condition as he undergoes monitoring at a Kolkata hospital.

Rajesh Sharma's health update

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sudipa Chatterjee shared an update on Sharma's health. She said, “He’s a little better now. It’s an unknown insect bite, and tests are being done, and his condition is being monitored. So treatment is on, and in the last two days he has been much better.”

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Chatterjee further continued, saying, “Rajesh ji's mum is very old, and his sister was abroad, so he is our family friend. When we got to know about this, we rushed to the hospital, and that’s when I also gave an earlier statement.”

“After he came back from Hyderabad and was home, he had fever. Unhone socha bukhar hain and mosquito bite ho sakta, toh chalo ghar. (He thought he had a fever, or it could be a mosquito bite, so let's go home) After he felt uncomfortable, he went to the nearby hospital, where he was admitted,” Sudipa Chatterjee explained the whole incident to the media in Kolkata on Friday.

AICWA seeks probe into Rajesh Sharma's insect-bite incident

After concern surrounding Rajesh Sharma escalated, the AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to look into the matter and take action. The body called for a thorough investigation and raised questions about the adequacy of medical assistance and workplace safety measures.

Also Read: Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected Spider bite on Prabhas set

In its statement, AICWA said, “The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma’s medical emergency and examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed.”

The association also urged the producers ofFaujito bear the full cost of Sharma’s medical treatment.

Fauji makers deny the on-set incident

Meanwhile, makers of Prabhas' filmFaujisaid they have no knowledge of any medical emergency involving Rajesh Sharma during the shoot. They mentioned that the actor had completed his scheduled scenes nearly a week before the incident took place.

About Rajesh Sharma

Rajesh Sharma is a well-known Indian actor who has showcased his versatility in numerous supporting roles in films and shows. Over a career spanning more than a decade, he has earned widespread acclaim and built a respected name for himself in the film industry.