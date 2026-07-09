/Who is Rajesh Sharma? Why is the Bhooth Bangla star in news?

The Bhooth Bangla star is in the news currently due to a sudden venomous insect bite while working on a film set. The actor had to be hospitalised in Dhakuria, West Bengal for treatment. The incident reportedly occurred while he was shooting for the upcoming Prabhas movie in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Telangana. The actor is currently under observation and receiving critical care.

As per the health update shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, the insect bite is possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider.

It is believed that Sharma had a high fever during his flight back to Kolkata, which caused him to become restless and his health condition to fluctuate. His family reported that the infection has spread from his toes to his knee, and he is still not out of danger.