/Who is Rajesh Sharma? Why is the Bhooth Bangla star in news?

Actor Rajesh Sharma is currently in the news after suffering a health scare caused by a venomous insect bite. The actor is under medical observation at a hospital in Kolkata.
Indian actor Rajesh Sharma has recently been in the news after he was admitted to the hospital following a sudden injury from a poisonous insect bite. As the incident has drawn public attention to the actor, here's everything to know about him
Rajesh Sharma is a well-known Indian actor known for his versatile and reputed supporting roles in films and shows. Over his decades-long career in the film industry, he has acted in over 150 films in Hindi, Bengali and Punjabi cinema and has earned widespread acclaim.
The Bhooth Bangla star is in the news currently due to a sudden venomous insect bite while working on a film set. The actor had to be hospitalised in Dhakuria, West Bengal for treatment. The incident reportedly occurred while he was shooting for the upcoming Prabhas movie in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, Telangana. The actor is currently under observation and receiving critical care.
As per the health update shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, the insect bite is possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider.
It is believed that Sharma had a high fever during his flight back to Kolkata, which caused him to become restless and his health condition to fluctuate. His family reported that the infection has spread from his toes to his knee, and he is still not out of danger.
As Rajesh Sharma’s insect bite raised concerns, AICWA urged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to look into the matter and take action. The body called for a deep investigation and questioned the adequacy of medical assistance and workplace safety measures.
The actor has showcased his versatility by taking on multiple roles across various genres, including comedy, thriller, drama, and intense negative characters. Making his Hindi film debut in Gulzar’s Maachis, Sharma continues to shine in a range of projects, including No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Ishqiya, Special 26, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and more.
Recently, he was seen in Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam).
After portraying the role of Dushyant Acharya in Bhoot Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar, Sharma's schedule is packed with several upcoming movies and projects, including Aryabhatt Ka Zero and Prabhas' movie Fauji.