/AICWA seeks probe into Rajesh Sharma's insect-bite incident on Fauji set; writes to Telangana CM

Actor Rajesh Sharma’s insect bite on the sets of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauji in Hyderabad has raised serious concerns. Now, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has spoken out, calling for a high-level probe and raising questions about medical assistance and workplace safety measures.

Sharma is currently admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after his health deteriorated following the insect bite, which he initially took lightly. However, his condition worsened, and he was taken to the hospital. He's currently under observation.

AICWA demands Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s attention

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Questioning the safety measures on set, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a statement.

AICWA President Er. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said in a statement shared on X, “The incident raises several critical questions. If Mr. Rajesh Sharma's condition had become so serious during the shoot, why was he not immediately admitted to one of Hyderabad's leading hospitals by the producer and production house? Was adequate emergency medical assistance available on the set? Were all mandatory health and workplace safety protocols being followed? What exactly happened at the shooting location that resulted in his health deteriorating to such an alarming extent?”

Also read: Actor Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected Spider or bug bite on Prabhas set

The association also said it has repeatedly raised concerns over sanitation and worker safety on film sets.

“The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country,” the statement further read.

Writes to Telangana CM

In the letter, they have also urged Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take swift action and order an investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set.

“The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy, to order an immediate high-level investigation into the incident at the Fauji shooting set at Ramoji Film City. The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority,” the statement read.

The association further added, “If any lapse or negligence is found during the investigation, strict legal action must be taken against all those responsible. No individual or production house, irrespective of the scale or budget of the film, should be exempt from accountability.”

Rajesh Sharma is not out of danger

The MS Dhoni actor is under close observation at the hospital in Kolkata after his health deteriorated after returning to the city after completing his shoot for Prabhas' film.

According to the family's statement, the actor suffered an insect bite, possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider, while he was chatting with local technicians after the shooting was wrapped.

“Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention,” the post reads.

While he initially ignored the bite, hours later, he started feeling the pain, which gradually worsened.

In a statement, the family has shared that the infection has spread from Sharma's toes up to his knee, with large blisters developing over the leg.