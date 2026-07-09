/OM: Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush's upcoming film, marks Tamil comeback after 26 years

Dhanush's much-anticipated film OM has added another celebrated name to its cast. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is set to return to Tamil cinema after a gap of 26 years, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The announcement by the makers has left everyone excited and eager to see the acclaimed actor share screen space with Dhanush in the upcoming project.

Naseeruddin Shah makes comeback to Tamil cinema in Dhanush's film

Taking to the X handle, the production house Wunderbar Films shared a post announcing the addition of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah to Dhanush's upcoming project OM. Along with the photos, the caption read, “A strong addition to the world of #OM. The veteran #NaseeruddinShah is on board the mega biggie. Coming to cinemas worldwide on October 16th, 2026.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the announcement of Naseeruddin Shah's addition, netizens flooded the comment section with their views. One user wrote, "If Naseeruddin brings the gravitas and Dhanush brings the dance moves, this is the ultimate clash of legends. Can't wait for the fireworks." Another user wrote, "Naseeruddin Shah in a Dhanush and Mammukka film? October 16th is way too far away." “If Naseer can handle the heat, I’ll bring the popcorn and hope I don’t get roasted,” wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Dhanush's upcoming film Om aka Om- Chapter 1: Udhiram- The Blood Wood is a a real-life-inspired action drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film stars Dhanush, who will be seen playing the role of fierce woodcutter who battles armed assailants in dense forests to rescue trapped labourers. It is the first installment of a planned two-part cinematic universe.

Naseeruddin Shah's previous Tamil film

Naseeruddin Shah is returning to Tamil cinema for the upcoming big-budget action film Om, which is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and stars Dhanush and Mammootty. The veteran actor had featured in Hey Ram (2000), which was simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi and marked a massive collaboration between Shah and filmmaker-actor Kamal Haasan, who wrote, directed, and starred in the title role of Saket Ram.